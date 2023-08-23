Explore the world of stadium food from the comfort of your own home

Grant St. Clair

An underappreciated part of any sporting event is the food. Whether or not you'll be eating like a king in your seat or handed a plate of foam for a king's ransom seems to be entirely up to chance and location, but one Twitter account is taking a stand against this uncertainty. Meet Footy Scran, which posts pictures of stadium food from around the world and asks followers to judge whether or not it's "scran" – an English slang word essentially meaning good food.

The scran dominion, while headquartered in the UK, stretches as far as America and Japan, taking all the guesswork out of ordering concessions – and perhaps tempting you to take a trip around the world yourself to secure some top-notch scran.