Explore the world of stadium food from the comfort of your own home

An underappreciated part of any sporting event is the food. Whether or not you'll be eating like a king in your seat or handed a plate of foam for a king's ransom seems to be entirely up to chance and location, but one Twitter account is taking a stand against this uncertainty. Meet Footy Scran, which posts pictures of stadium food from around the world and asks followers to judge whether or not it's "scran" – an English slang word essentially meaning good food.

The scran dominion, while headquartered in the UK, stretches as far as America and Japan, taking all the guesswork out of ordering concessions – and perhaps tempting you to take a trip around the world yourself to secure some top-notch scran.