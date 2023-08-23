Here's some awesome beaver ASMR

I love the Oregon Zoo Instagram page—it's chock full of terrific photos and videos of all of their adorable creatures. My favorite videos are of their beavers, though—the zoo affectionately calls them "branch managers"—and regularly posts footage of them gathering sticks and branches, swimming and playing, and eating crunchy vegetables.

Enjoy this awesome compilation posted by SWNS—and make sure you turn up your sound to hear all of the glorious crunching and munching!

Follow Oregon Zoo's Instagram for more.

Cute creature rating: 10/10, no doubt!