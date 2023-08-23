Larry Elder warns RNC and Fox News of $100 million fines if he's not "up on that stage" tonight (video)

Republican candidate Larry Elder, furious that he didn't make the cut for tonight's debate, traveled to Milwaukee anyway, where he threatened Fox News and the RNC with $100 million fines.

"If by 2:00 I am not determined to be up on that stage, we're going to file this complaint with the FEC that could cause the RNC to incur a fine of $100 million," said the disgruntled radio host today, giving his ultimatum outside the debate venue. "And by the way, it could also cause Fox News to incur a $100 million fine, because they would be making an in-kind contribution to these eight people to the detriment of Larry Elder." (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

His campaign also said it planned to sue the RNC yesterday, according to the Hill, while Elder, who claims to have met the debate requirements, complained of a rigged system. "I said from the beginning that it appeared the rules of the game were rigged, little did we know just how rigged it is," he said on X. "For some reason, the establishment leaders at the RNC are afraid of having my voice on the debate stage."

Another conservative candidate, Perry Johnson, who also failed to make the cut, had the same complaint. "It is clear that from the beginning, the RNC knew who they wanted on the stage and who they wanted to ban from the stage. Simply put, this is a flawed decision of a poorly run process of a corrupt organization." And yet it's the corrupt organization that these gentlemen choose to run with.

