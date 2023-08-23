Marjorie Taylor Greene says she is "surprised" by her own ignorance (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene is taken aback by her own ignorance, admitting that she was "surprised" at how little she knew about her fellow Republicans participating in tonight's debate.

"So these candidates, I don't even know who some of them are," said the over-confident Qongresswoman, who thinks her expertise in space lasers and the gazpacho police is enough to land her a spot on the 2024 ticket alongside Trump (okay, in MAGAland it is, but that's beside the point).

"I was surprised that I didn't know who the governor of North Dakota and some of the other people were," she continued. (See video below, posted by The Recount.)

And then, to showcase her ignorance further, she formed an opinion on the very people she just said she knew nothing about: "They really don't have a chance." And neither does a certain peach from Georgia.

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com