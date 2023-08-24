Rudy Giuliani asks for money on Charlie Kirk, but doesn't know where people should send it (video)

Rudy Giuliani — in dire financial straits after accruing a massive six-figure debt for the sake of an indifferent, four-time indicted Donald Trump — went on Charlie Kirk's show to announce his defense fund. Only problem is he didn't know the website address.

"How can people help you with your legal fees?" Kirk asked.

To which Trump's savvy co-defendant replied, "I'll get for you the exact place." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Meanwhile, the out-of-work gentleman — whose law license has been suspended since July 2021 — turned himself in at the Atlanta pokey yesterday, where he was later released to the tune of a $150,000 jail bond. Ka-ching!

Rudy went on Charlie Kirk's show to announce that he has set up a legal defense fund but he can't remember the website address for it. pic.twitter.com/cQhWJzuAVD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 24, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Mark Reinstein / shutterstock.com