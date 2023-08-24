Rudy Giuliani's mugshot

Rudy Giuliani, along with a bunch of other Trump cronies, was arrested today in Georgia on a variety pack of charges related to his work as Donald Trump's election fixer: for him, 13 felony counts which include racketeering and lying to investigators. "Release the Kraken" attains new meaning.

Bond for Giuliani, who was released after booking like the other defendants, was set at $150,000, second only to Trump's $200,000.

Giuliani, 79, is accused of spearheading Trump's efforts to compel state lawmakers in Georgia and other closely contested states to ignore the will of voters and illegally appoint electoral college electors favorable to Trump.

Other high-profile defendants also surrendered Wednesday, including Jenna Ellis, an attorney who prosecutors say was involved in efforts to convince state lawmakers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors, and lawyer Sidney Powell, accused of making false statements about the election in Georgia and helping to organize a breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County.