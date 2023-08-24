This teeny-tiny portable record player proves bigger definitely isn't always better

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Whip out your favorite vinyl records whenever the mood strikes — no matter where you are — thanks to the RokBlok 2.0: Wireless Portable Record Player, now discounted to just $89.99.

If you're a music buff, you know there's just something special about listening to your favorite tunes on vinyl. And while this may be your preferred way of music listening, it's hardly convenient in the year 2023 unless you don't mind lugging around a bulky turntable wherever you go. Perhaps going digital is the only way to be these days.

Music-lovers rejoice! Listening to your favorite vinyl records is now just as convenient as picking out a song on your phone thanks to the RokBlook 2.0. Deemed the world's smallest portable record player, this gadget is a game-changer when it comes to listening to music, allowing you to spin records with nothing more than a flat surface to work with. Seriously, all you need is a table, desk, or the top of a bookshelf and you're good to go!

Featured on ABC's Shark Tank, the RokBlok is nothing more than a lightweight, rectangular piece that you place on top of your favorite 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM records — LPs, EPs, or singles — and with one lift of the control lever, it starts to spin and play. And if you're worried about its sound quality, don't be. While the RokBlock has a fantastic built-in speaker, you can also connect it via Bluetooth to your favorite speakers or headphones within 30 feet.

Music enthusiasts everywhere are digging the RokBlock and its versatility, with tech hubs like Business Insider writing, "Replaying your favorite vinyl has never been easier." And thanks to its simple rechargeable battery, you can enjoy up to four hours of listening at a time, great for hangouts, trips with the family, or a solo night in.

Get the party started with the smallest portable record player around!



The RokBlok 2.0: Wireless Portable Record Player is currently on sale, discounted to just $89.99.

Prices subject to change.