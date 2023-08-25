Woman doesn't feel like driving the car anymore

In this footage, a woman decides not to drive her car anymore. This normally unremarkable decision has undesirable consequences, in this case, because she is at that moment driving it on a busy multilane highway.

A little searching around this viral video finds it to be from 2016. The driver was found nearby "highly intoxicated on foot," according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and with taking the vehicle without permission.