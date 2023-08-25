Woman doesn't feel like driving the car anymore

In this footage, a woman decides not to drive her car anymore. This normally unremarkable decision has undesirable consequences, in this case, because she is at that moment driving it on a busy multilane highway.
A little searching around this viral video finds it to be from 2016. The driver was found nearby "highly intoxicated on foot," according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and with taking the vehicle without permission.
The unusual incident, which resulted in no significant injuries, was captured on video by the dashcam of another car. The footage was posted to YouTube by user "UlikeUC Here", where it has since garnered more than 5 million views.
She was at the wheel of a stolen car when the suddenly slammed on the brakes, bringing the car to a halt, the video shows.
[She] then inexplicably exits the car and begins walking down the center median as the driverless car rolled downhill and into opposing traffic lanes. An SUV was struck by the car before it ultimately struck a tree and stopped.