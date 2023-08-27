Man smears dog excrement on far-right German politician

Punching a Nazi may be a controversial option, but it doesn't raise a stink quite like smearing dog shit on someone. A man in Daun, Germany, approached Beatrix von Storch, deputy leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany and granddaughter of Nazi finance minister Lutz Graf Schwerin von Krosigk, and deposited feces on her.

The man was overpowered by police and is now under investigation. Von Storch told the German news agency dpa on Saturday that she had filed a complaint. According to a statement issued on Saturday, police estimated that the AfD event had around 80-85 participants, while up to 120 people took part in a counter-demonstration outside the hall. Officers said they had spoken with organizers of both events before they were held in order to ensure participants' right to assembly and freedom of speech. Police said that a 35-year-old man entered the event hall and first asked to take a picture with von Storch, and then proceeded to smear her with dog feces. They added that the man "briefly" resisted arrest.

As the sort of politician who finds Marine Le Pen "too far to the left," though, plenty about von Storch already smelled off.