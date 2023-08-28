Visit the World's Largest Chile Pepper in Las Cruces, New Mexico

The next time I'm driving through southern New Mexico, I'm definitely going to stop at the Big Chile Inn in Las Cruces and see what Roadside America calls the "World's Largest Chile Pepper," which they explain is a:

47-foot-long fire-engine-red pepper made of 2.5 tons of concrete. It's designed to entice travelers to notice this hotel rather than the ones lacking giant chiles.

Roadside America gives it 3 out of 5 Smiley Face Water Towers, a rating that means "Worth a Detour!—A solid attraction with extra payoff or unintentional comedy."

That's enough to convince me! See you there!