Why do parents still let kids play football?

Yet another study shows that repeated hits to the head are bad for people. One can start young, or later, but getting cracked in the skull over and over eventually results in Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy. The interesting thing about the study isn't the "no duh" realization, again, that getting hit in the head is not good for people, but rather why do parents keep letting their children play football?

How long can the one in a million, or worse chance, of making it big and then being able to play the sport professionally and almost guarantee some physical injury, if not to the brain alone, continue to be attractive? I have never found the sport to be that interesting. Folks choose schools over their great brain-trauma-inducing football programs. Why?

CNN: