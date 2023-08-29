Joining U.S. military a "fast track" to U.S. citizenship

Young people from all over the globe are joining up to fight for the future. The Associated Press reports that the U.S. military is seeking out immigrants to serve and offering them a fast track to citizenship.

The military has had success in recruiting legal immigrants, particularly among those seeking a job, education benefits and training as well as a quick route to becoming an American citizen. But they also require additional security screening and more help filling out forms, particularly those who are less proficient in English.

Both the Army and the Air Force say they will not meet their recruiting goals this year, and the Navy also expects to fall short. Pulling more from the legal immigrant population may not provide large numbers, but any small boosts will help. The Marine Corps is the only service on pace to meet its goal.