Trump's preemptive excuse for debate flop: Biden's secret stash of hard drugs

Donald Trump, the king of preemptive excuses, has already started spinning his potential debate loss into a conspiracy theory that Majorie Taylor Greene would be proud of. During a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, Trump said that if Joe Biden does well in their upcoming debate, it's because he's on drugs. The kind that make you debate better, apparently.

As reported in The New Republic, "He's gonna be so pumped up. He's gonna be pumped up," Trump blurted out. Imagine being so bad at debates that you have to accuse your opponent of being a drug addict before the debate even happens. Trump's rambling continued: "I don't know—actually, I think it was Joe. Ha-ha." You hear that, folks? The President of the United States is a drug mule.

Of course, when it comes to Trump, every accusation is a confession. Several people have claimed that Trump himself snorts Adderall, the fancy name for plain old speed. Comedian Noel Casler, who worked on The Celebrity Apprentice, spilled the beans during a stand-up set, saying Trump "crushes up his Adderall and he sniffs it because he can't read, so he gets really nervous when he has to read cue cards." And he's not alone. Actor Tom Arnold tweeted in 2018 that "Donald Trump abused Adderall on the set [of The Apprentice] & it made him crazy. He even snorted Adderall."

So, if you're keeping score at home, Trump's strategy is to blame Biden's inevitable debate win on drugs, while several insiders say he's the one snorting stimulants like a rock star in the '80s. Because it certainly couldn't be that Biden might just be better prepared. No, no. That's crazy talk.

Trump's strategy here reeks of desperation. And if he's already making excuses, it's probably because he knows he's about to get schooled—drug-free.

