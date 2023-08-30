Republican Rep. in Alabama arrested and charged for voter fraud

Alabama State Rep. David Cole was a successful doctor, but in 2022 the Republican decided to run for office in a district he didn't live in — because why play by the rules when you can cheat? — and won. The crafty gentleman is now facing charges of voting fraud.

Cole, a 52-year-old member of the "law-and-order" GOP, was accused of "fraud-voting at multiple or unauthorized locations" and arrested on felony voter fraud charges yesterday. He was booked at Madison County Jail and later released on a $2,500 bond.

From Alabama Daily News:

Alabama law makes it a Class C felony to knowingly vote at a polling location where one has not been authorized to vote. … Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, confirmed Tuesday afternoon he was aware of Cole's arrest for voting in an authorized location and was awaiting more details "In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved," Ledbetter said. "Alabamians may remain confident that their elections are conducted honestly, their votes are cast and counted fairly, and their ballot boxes are secure. Now, it is up to a court of law to determine the validity of the allegations Cole is facing, and I anticipate Alabama's election laws will withstand their true intent."

If convicted, Cole could face up to 10 years in prison and fined up to $15,000, according to ADN. The legislator would also be automatically ejected from his seat.