This house looks like a cross between an Earthship and the structures on Tatooine, and can be yours for $295k

I don't always love the listings posted on "Zillow Gone Wild," but this one totally caught my eye. I'd live here in a heartbeat—it looks so cute and cozy!

It's obviously giving Star Wars vibes—and specifically the structures on Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine (which exist in real life in Tunisia). But this 1-bed, 1-bath, 590 square foot dwelling in Camano Island, Washington also reminds me of the Earthship I stayed in last summer near Taos, New Mexico.

Check out the listing on Zillow here, or over on Zillow Gone Wild. Someone will surely snatch this up quickly—it was built in 2008, went on the market on August 25, 2023, and is currently going for $295,000.