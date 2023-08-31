Donald Trump pounces on Ron DeSantis during aftermath of Hurricane Idalia

As everyone knows, the limping Ron DeSantis has had a rough summer, what with at least four major insurance companies pulling out of Florida, a malaria outbreak to deal with, his tumbling poll numbers, and now Hurricane Idalia. The climate catastrophe has been especially tough on the petty candidate, forcing him to step off the campaign trail to pose as a caring governor. And a day after saying that Donald Trump's silence on the hurricane was "not my concern," Trump broke his silence to bash the failing fascist.

"So now it is learned that Governor Ron DeSanctimonious unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from "money machine" Florida Power and Light, and subsidiaries," the MAGA frontrunner said on Truth Social this morning, via Mediaite.

"Next up to check out is the Insurance Industry, where DeSanctus gave up the store. His campaign and poll numbers have 'CRASHED' to a point where it doesn't much matter anymore, but what a shame for Florida!"

When Donald Trump smells blood he attacks, and this morning he pounced on his wounded rival even during an emergency time out. Why the majority of Republicans are rooting for the stalking predator says all you need to know about the party.