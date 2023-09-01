After second shutdown, Mitch McConnell "medically cleared" by his "neurology team" to return to "work"

Following a second incident in which Republican leader Mitch McConnell became visibly unable to speak, move or meaningfully interact with those around him, a U.S. Capitol doctor reported that he is "medically clear" to return to his duties. Brian Monahan, the attending physician for the U.S. Capitol:

I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday's incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned. Occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.

Note the phrases by which Monahan avoids making any specific determination of his own about McConnell's condition and becomes a conduit for others' judgment and passive descriptions of things that might have happened. Learn from the best, cops: these guys don't do years of college for nothing!