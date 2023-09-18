Possessed manhole cover

Keep your eyes open for possessed manhole covers on the loose, folks. There is no saying what these dancing, haunted, manhole covers may be capable of, and I'm not going to take my chances.

The Manhole cover in the video is far too lively for my comfort. I've seen a few possessed manhole covers in my day, but never one as feisty as this. If you come across one of these dancing manhole covers in the street, please drench it in holy water and then run as far as you can.

From Instagram: