During Storm Babet, the extratropical cyclone that recently whipped up northern and western Europe, David Nugent-Malone was walking his dog in the local woods of Mugdock, a hamlet in Scotland. Suddenly, he noticed that the ground began "moving like the sea." Watch below.

He described the experience as similar to "a funhouse attraction at a fairground." Oddly, the forest was "blustery" so the strange phenomenon was especially surprising.

(The Guardian via Anomalist)