Karine Jean-Pierre gets fed up, shoves Doocy in a corner

"Your question is wrong, it's flawed in many, many ways and I would advise you to go speak to the governor and the local and state officials in Hawaii."

Generally convivial, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was not having any of Fox News' Peter Doocy's implication that the President was too busy vacationing to help the people of Maui. We are used to a give-and-take where Doocy asks stupid questions, and either the PressSec or President Biden himself groans a little and then manages Doocy like a school child. Not so this time, as Jean-Pierre doesn't allow Doocy to get away with even a soundbite.

Doocy: Is it just easier for people to get help from the white house when the president is not on vacation?



KJP: Your question is wrong, it's flawed in many, many ways and I would advise you to go speak to the governor and the local and state officials in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/NUNEu3UIz5 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2023

New Civil Rights Movement: