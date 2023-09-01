Office workers wear motorcycle helmets to protect themselves from the falling ceiling (video)

Employees in a governmental office in Telangana, India wear motorcycle helmets at their desks to protect their noggins from getting hit with plaster falling from the ceiling. Apparently the roof of the Mandal Parishad Development Office has leaked for more than a year causing the ceiling to decay. Video below.

According to Oddity Central, "Local media reported that the staff have been demanding relocation to a safer office building after a colleague nearly suffered brain damage when a cement slab of cement fell from the ceiling." Seems like a reasonable request.

Featured Image: Bell