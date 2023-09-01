Teen alleges DeSantis' staffers physically intimidated him, Casey DeSantis calls the kid a liar

Yet another strange campaign trail story about Ron and Casey DeSantis and someone underage. A 15-year-old boy asked Ron a question at a campaign stop in New Hampshire; DeSantis, of course, sidestepped the question and moved on. At two subsequent campaign events, the young man has had unpleasant interactions with DeSantis' security folk, who seem to be stalking the child.

Not to be outdone Casey DeSantis spoke to the boy's mother and implied he is a liar.

RawStory: