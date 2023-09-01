Trump campaign official called for police suicides after Jan. 6 riot

A high-ranking New Hampshire official for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is refusing to answer questions about a video in which he calls for police suicides. He recorded this video during the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from the NH Journal.

"I have a message," Dylan Quattrucci, currently the NH Deputy State Director for the Trump campaign, said in the video. "If you are a police officer, and you are going to abide by unconstitutional bullsh*t, I want you to do me a favor right now and go hang yourself cuz you're a piece of sh*t. Go f*** yourself."

I kid you not, he posted the video to his mother's Facebook account. @SeditionHunters reposted the video (below) to its Twitter account.

Quattrucci is undoubtedly ecstatic that four police officers who protected the Capitol on January 6 have since died by suicide.

From the NH Journal:

Quattrucci tweets from Jan. 6 included, "Mike Pence is a traitor to America" and "I'm bleeding for my country. You'll have to kill me to stop my #FightForTrump." That last tweet accompanied a photo presumably showing Quattrucci's hand with a minor cut on a finger.

WMUR reached out to Trump's New Hampshire campaign staff for a comment. A spokesperson said in a statement, "President Trump's campaign values the hard work of its team to ensure he wins the New Hampshire First-in-the-Nation primary and takes back the White House."