Trump is the secret president, say MAGA geniuses in bizarre interview

The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper interviewed three well-informed Trump supporters who believe that Donald Trump is still the President of the United States and that Biden is a fraud because he doesn't have access to the real Presidential seal. Further, Trump secretly controls the military, or at least the one that is fighting for Putin. As one woman puts it, "There's two militaries — the good and the bad. Trump's in charge of the good one."

See video below.

Here's the interview:

Maga Man 1

Trump is President right now.

Jordan

He's currently the president?

Maga Woman 1

He is still president. There's a lot of things that this Biden person does not have, like the Presidential seal and things like that, that are pretty obvious.

Jordan

Biden doesn't have the Presidential seal. When he speaks, there's a presidential seal in front of him.

Maga Woman 1

It's not real.

Jordan

What is he doing as president?

Maga Man 1

He is in charge of the military. The military is in charge of this whole thing.

Maga Woman 1

The military were put in charge in 2018 when President Trump signed an executive order

Jordan

The American military arms that are going to Ukraine, we have Donald Trump to thank for that?

Maga Woman 2

There's two militaries

Jordan

There's two militaries?

Maga Woman 1

There's the good and the bad.

Jordan

So there's two militaries, Donald Trump's in charge of the good one.

Maga Woman 1

Yes.

Jordan

Biden's in charge of the bad military.

Maga Woman 2

That's exactly right.