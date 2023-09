In this Simone Giertz video, she builds a secret messages box where your confessions, overshares, rants, love letters, etc. are only readable for a few seconds after the box is open and before they're shred.

Simone builds the box in response to thoughts that she might overshare her feelings and sometimes end up making people feel uncomfortable.

As she puts it: "Feelings are like farts, you've got to let them out while still being respectful of the people around you."