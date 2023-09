The Chicken Man is a squeaky gem from artist @pablo.rochat. What's better than a squeaky chicken doll, you mask ask? The answer is: a squeaky chicken man.

Rochat made this amazing body suit by wearing an inflatable yellow jumpsuit and then attaching the chicken doll head at the top, while he hides inside. The best part is the way that he can make the head squawk as he pushes the air up through his suit.

From Instagram: