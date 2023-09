Want the sound of a mechanical keyboard but don't want a mechanical keyboard? Okay! Here's Henrik Ruscon's Klack, a MacOS application that produces the distinctive sound of a physical keyswitch whenever a key is pressed. [via, which also links to a similar app offering the sounds of buckling springs]

Satisfying sound with every keystroke.

It's not just clicky blues, either: it also has options for linear and tactile style keebs.