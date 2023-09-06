This three-legged bear broke into a home and chugged three White Claws (video)

A three-legged bear broke into a Lake Mary, Florida home and helped itself to three White Claws in the refrigerator. Apparently the bear is local and known as "Tripod" for obvious reasons. Apparently, the bear tore through a screen door and grabbed a savory snack, so it shouldn't be a surprise that it would then seek a thirst-quencher.



"He ate the fish food we had outside next to our fish tank and then proceeded to the bar," Josaury Faneite-Diglio told WESH. "He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry."

image: Veronica Winters/Shutterstock

(via UPI)