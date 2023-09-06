Watch: co-anchor must explain to colleague that the bipedal Llama's arms are fake

Posts from the funny

In this footage (be sure to turn the sound on), a news anchor with Channel 6 News out of Tulsa is bamboozled by a llama in a tuxedo. It becomes apparent that he believes the "wedding-crashing" llama is bipedal, and the illusion must be explained to him in the simplest possible terms.

But it is not a sad day. It is a joyous one… for his co-anchors, at least.

Llamas, you may recall, are also cute and fluffy adversaries of bioterrorism. See below, a picture of a llama.