Watch Nathaniel Rateliff cover The Mountain Goats' "Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton"

It's no surprise that I think "Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton" by The Mountain Goats is one of the best songs ever written, so don't get mad if I keep sharing covers of it. Here's my latest find—it features Nathaniel Rateliff and at least some members of his band, the Night Sweats. They covered the song back in 2021 for the A. V. Club's project, "A. V. Undercover" (Series 5).

It's a terrific rendition. It starts so very quietly, with a spoken word vibe, gentle guitar and drums, and soft backing vocals. The delivery builds ever so slowly into a crescendo that culminates with a triumphant "Hail Satan."

If you want to see Nathaniel Rateliff live, he'll be touring throughout November with special guest Kevin Morby: