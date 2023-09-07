Elon Musk secretly ordered Starlink engineers to disrupt Ukraine counter-attack on Russian fleet

Elon Musk gave Ukraine access to SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet at the outset of Russia's invasion of the country, but the erratic billionare was soon talking privately with Vladimir Putin and now, we learn, secretly ordered Starlink engineers to disrupt a counterattack launched by Ukraine against Russia's fleet. The revelation comes from a new biography by Walter Isaacson.

As Ukrainian submarine drones strapped with explosives approached the Russian fleet, they "lost connectivity and washed ashore harmlessly," Isaacson writes.

There's a lot of speculation online among pundits over what it all means, but they're all missing one thing: his capricious "cave submarine"-style meddling means both Ukraine and Russia have an interest in killing him—but not until the war ends.

Another juicy detail from the except: Musk, on one of his needy nights on Twitter, wrecked a $145m deal that would have seen the U.S. taxpayer footing the bill for Starlink.