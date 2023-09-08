Nancy Pelosi, at age 83, says she is running for reelection in 2024

At 83-years-old, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a tweet that she is running for reelection. (See her post below.)

"Now more than ever, our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," the California Democrat posted on X this morning. "Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote."

If Pelosi wins another round in the House, she will have plenty of company. While the average age of the current Congress is 58 years old, and 64 years old for the Senate (according to FiscalNote.com), 15 members in total are octogenarians, along with nonagenarian Dianne Feinstein, who tops the charts at age 90.