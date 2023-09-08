Nintendo Switch 2 shown off to developers

It can sometimes be hard to remember that the Nintendo Switch launched six years ago. In that time, we've seen the other two big console manufacturers usher in the next generation, leaving Nintendo in the dust as far as hardware capabilities go. However, this could soon be subject to change- according to Eurogamer, Nintendo showed certain developers a demo of their next console at Gamescom in Cologne last month.

Tentatively called the Switch 2, the console was shown running a beefed up version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to show off the new hardware, which seems to be striving for parity with the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. It'll be a welcome refresh, and perhaps even a necessary one given that the underpowered Switch often fails to attract big developers outside of Nintendo's own bubble.

Apparently, it'll be launching in 2024, with execs preferring to get it out the door as soon as possible.