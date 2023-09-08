The Fulton County grand jury recommended Lindsay Graham be charged with Trump

The special purpose grand jury's final report in Fulton County, on Trump's election interference, recommended charges be brought against spineless Trump sycophant and US Senator from South Carolina Lindsay Graham, and 38 others, including Georgia's former senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. It is likely Fulton County DA Fani Willis did not bring charges against these co-conspirators as they did not have the same unanimous recommendation from the Grand Jury.

CNN:

The special grand jury in Fulton County investigating the 2020 presidential election in Georgia recommended charges against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and former GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, according to the special counsel grand jury report released Friday.

…

Graham, who appeared before the special grand jury last year after a court battle over his testimony, spoke with Georgia election officials after the 2020 election. His phone calls with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff related to the possibility of finding enough fraud in the state that it could've tipped the election to Trump.

Raffensperger testified to the House January 6 committee that his phone call with Graham made him "uncomfortable" because some of Graham's suggestions could have led to "disenfranchising voters."