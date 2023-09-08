Tiny pup takes charge of a horse — or at least that's what he thinks (video)

A microscopic Jack Russell terrier decided he was in charge of the ranch, grabbing the rope of a full-grown horse and taking it out for a walk. And to humor the little guy, the kind-hearted horse went along with it. (See video below, posted by antpant.)

"This is how they all escape around here," someone joked off camera as the adorable horse-and-puppy show trotted by.

Of course, what horse wouldn't go along with such shenanigans when it's being led to a huge patch of green grass.

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Smit / shutterstock.com