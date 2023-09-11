Modernize your measurements with this smart tape measure replacement, only $88.99!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its

TL;DR: The ROLLOVA V2 is a new take on a classic tool. Just roll this smart measuring tool over an area to get an accurate reading, and it's on sale for $88.99.

Don't bother with the old tape measure (that's collecting dust and other gunk in your garage)! You might get a more accurate reading with the help of a more modern tool. The ROLLOVA is a rolling digital measurement device that you can use on a variety of surfaces. It's easy to use and has a variety of simple, effective smart features like a long memory and a super long battery life. See how the ROLLOVA V2 measures up when you get it for only $88.99.

Why use this instead of a tape measure?

This smart measuring tool might be more expensive than a traditional tape measure, but it gives you a lot of bang for your buck. First, just taking a quick measurement is super easy. Turn the ROLLOVA on and roll it across the surface you're measuring. The LED screen will display the measurement in units you can choose. If you want, you can save the measurement, or you can delete it. It can store up to 99 measurements and has a maximum tolerance accuracy of +-0.6%, which may be more precise than the same old tape measure you've had kicking around the toolbox.

You don't need many for the ROLLOVA, either. With two CR1632 button batteries, you could get up to 18,000 standby hours.

The ROLLOVA V2 has a few other quality-of-life improvements over older tools. Measuring up to a corner and can't roll all the way to the end? The ROLLOVA can calculate its own diameter into your measurements. Want to keep all your tools together? This little gadget is fancy, but it's also sturdy. The V2 is made from stainless steel, aluminum, and has a leather case. If you're viewing an apartment or taking the measurements for a new home theater, this is a great way to get quick, accurate readings on the fly.

