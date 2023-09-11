This psychedelic 1969 ad for Play-Doh shows kids squeezing the guts out of monsters' eyes and ears

In the 1930s, Noah McVicker of Cincinnati invented a putty made of water, salt, and flour to remove coal residue from wallpaper. In the 1950s, McVicker's nephew repurposed the putty as a modeling compound for children, naming it "Rainbow Modeling Compound." The compound was later renamed Play-Doh.

Love it or hate it, billions of cans of the pleasant-smelling compound have been sold since 1955.

I wonder if McVicker lived to see this 1969 commercial for Play-Doh Funny Pumpers, a plastic gadget that lets you squeeze Play-Doh through the eye and ear holes of plastic creatures.

With an analog synthesizer soundtrack in the background, the narrator says, "It's Funny Pumper! Fill him up with Play-Doh. Put the mold on top. Pump it, pump it, pump it! Watch the Play-Doh pop! Squish a clunky robot. Squoosh a friendly bear. Pull the goofy squishes off. What a funny pair! Make all six nutty Pumperoos with Funny Pumper! New from the Play-Doh people."

[Via r/ObscureMedia]