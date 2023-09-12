A gallery of distasteful vintage magazine advertisements

Magazine advertisements in the 20th century were full of sexism, racism, and pseudoscience, much like modern-day Florida. Here are a few examples from a gallery of gross ads, appearing in Rare Historical Photos:

"The harder a wife works, the cuter she looks!" Pour a box of vitamin-enriched Pep cereal into your wife's feeding trough and she'll work like a plow horse all day.

"4 out of 5 men want Oxfords in these new Van Heusen styles." That's everyone except the funny-looking guy with the ring in his nose.

"If she doesn't give it to you, get it yourself!" Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, or Danny Masterson on your list? Here you go.