Anti-vaxxers put dogs at high risk

Based on long-debunked fables, the anti-vaccine movement has pets as their targets. Purportedly, 53% of dog owners no longer trust vaccines.

Vaccines for Rabies, Parvo, Leptospirosis, I do not want my dog to get any of these diseases. I once volunteered at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, CA; seals with Lepto are very sad. I would never want my dog to contract it. It is unfair to withhold vaccines from your children, and your fur babies.

NY Post:

In the latest survey, almost 40% of pet owners were concerned that vaccines could cause dogs to develop autism, an idea that has been thoroughly and repeatedly debunked. "I had a client concerned about an autistic child who didn't want to vaccinate the dog for the same reason," Dr. Stephanie Liff of Brooklyn's Pure Paws Veterinary Care told Brooklyn Paper. "We've never diagnosed autism in a dog," Liff added. "I don't think you could."

How would you even know if you had an autistic dog? Which you do not.