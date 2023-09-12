John Fetterman hilariously makes fun of Republicans when asked about impeachment inquiry (video)

Sen. John Fetterman used amusing hand gestures and sound effects to ridicule Republicans over their bogus impeachment inquiry into President Biden. (See video below, posted by No Lie with Brian Cohen.)

When asked by a reporter what he thought about Puppet McCarthy's announcement today, the Pennsylvania lawmaker dramatically grabbed his head and theatrically cried, "Oh my God! Really? Oh my gosh, it's devastating!" He then laughed.

"Oooooh," he continued, making ghost sounds while sarcastically waving his fingers in front of him. "Oh, please don't do it! Oh no, oh no!" he shouted, grabbing his chest in mock fear. Fetterman then lost complete interest in the shenanigrins and casually sauntered away.

Front page thumbnail image: OogImages / shutterstock.com