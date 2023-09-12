Poll: Donald Trump sees a huge drop with Iowa voters — but so does Biden

Looks like amassing four indictments might not be the best campaign strategy after all, at least not in Iowa. A new Emerson College poll shows that Iowa Republican caucus voters have soured on Donald Trump, dropping their support by 13 points, from 62% in May to 49% last week. Their support for his angry mini-me, Ron DeSantis, also dropped, from 20% to 14% in the same time period.

Meanwhile, midrunners Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum all saw small increases.

From The Hill:

[C]onservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tom Scott (R-S.C.) appeared to be gaining some ground, both rising 5 points. Ramaswamy increased from 2 percent to 7 percent, and Scott from 3 percent to 8 percent. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum also saw slight raises of 2 points each. Haley went from 5 percent to 7 percent and Burgum from 1 percent to 3 percent support. Six percent of Republican caucus voters were undecided, the poll found.

On the other side of the track, Iowa Democratic caucus voters don't seem excited about anybody in the running. Like Trump, President Biden's numbers greatly dropped, from 69% to 50%, while Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fell from 11% to 9% and Marrianne Williamson tumbled from 10% to 7%. But, "while both Biden and Trump have lost some support in Iowa, it does not appear that any other candidate has been able to emerge as a clear alternative," according to Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling.