X/Twitter placed ads for major brands next to conspiracy theories about Jewish people orchestrating the 9/11 attacks

On September 11, Xitter ran ads for major brands "next to openly antisemitic content, including the hashtag "JewsDid911," reports Media Matters. "In some instances, that hashtag also appeared next to the Musk-promoted 'BanTheADL' hashtag."

From Media Matters:

In recent weeks, X owner Elon Musk has given fuel to antisemitism on the platform by showing support for the "#BanTheADL." Yaccarino has attempted to do damage control by claiming that "X opposes antisemitism in all its forms." In a post to the platform, she also wrote, "Antisemitism is evil and X will always work to fight it on our platform. And X is also always open to proactively working together in that fight with all groups." She recently told CNBC that companies are "protected from the risk of being next to" toxic content.

Free speech foe Elon Musk has announced that he intends to sue the Anti-Defamation League. He tweeted, "Since the acquisition, The @ADL has been trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic," and "To clear our platform's name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!"

From The Guardian: