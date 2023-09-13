Hoping to ban abortion Virginia Republicans try revenge porn

Control of the Virginia House of Delegates is up in the air. If Republicans win, it seems almost certain they will impose more restrictions on women's health care. In a close race for one of those seats, Republicans have resorted to intimate image abuse, and are releasing sex tapes of the Democratic candidate and her husband.

It seems very strange for them to shame a married couple for having sex however they like. I thought that was the only sex Republicans openly approved of.

Jezebel: