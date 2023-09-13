Kanye sued by contractor he fired for refusing to install indoor generators in Malibu home he was transforming into featureless bunker

Kanye West fired an employee who refused to install generators inside West's home. Though Tony Saxon's refusal is self-explanatory to anyone familiar with the concept of "building codes" and the incompatibility of carbon monoxide and human respiration, West, also known as Ye, fired him. Saxon is suing.

"Ye has shown a reckless disregard toward his employees and has flouted the law in unbelievably dangerous ways throughout this entire project at the Malibu house," Saxon's lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement describing the allegations in the lawsuit…. Saxon said Ye's vision for the Tadao Ando-designed beach house, which he reportedly bought in September 2021 in an off-market deal, was to make the home like "a bomb shelter from the 1910s" by demolishing the custom marble bathrooms, removing the custom windows, plumbing and electricity and replacing the stairs with slides.

Here's what happened: Kanye bought the house unseen after googling the name of architect Tadao Ando, thought he was going to be living in a minimalist cement box, and was angry to find it contained windows, toilets, rooms, and other similarly undesirable features. He has all but destroyed the $57m dwelling.