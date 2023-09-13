You won't believe how much sugar is in Dunkin' Donuts' Frozen Swirl Pumpkin Coffee

After watching @flavcity's TikTok video, here's what I learned about Dunkin' Donuts Frozen Swirl Pumpkin Coffee.

It has:

185 grams of sugar

930 calories

No pumpkin

There's as much sugar in the drink as there is in 14 glazed donuts.

Takeaway: Now I can eat as many donuts as I want.

Ingredient list:

Water; Milk; Liquid Cane Sugar: Sugar, Water, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative). Malic Acid; Coffee Swirl Syrup: Water, Sugar, Coffee, Phosphoric Acid, Natural Flavor, Dipotassium Phosphate, Salt, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Xanthan Gum; Pumpkin Flavored Swirl Syrup: Sweetened Condensed Nonfat Milk (Nonfat Milk, Sugar), Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Water, Brown Sugar (Sugar, Molasses), Caramel Color, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Mono and Diglycerides, Disodium Phosphate, Salt; Whipped Light Cream: Cream, Skim Milk, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Mono and Diglycerides, Carrageenan, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor: Caramel Flavored Swirl Syrup: Sweetened Condensed Nonfat Milk (Nonfat Milk, Sugar), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Brown Sugar, Caramel Color, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Natural Flavors, Salt.