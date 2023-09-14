Adorable goat cries head off looking for his human, who happens to be right there (video)

Like a toddler lost in a crowded supermarket, a charming pet goat dressed in pajamas becomes frantic when he doesn't see his human, screaming at the top of his lungs in goat-speak that could only be translated as "Mom!! Where are you!!"

He looks in all directions — except hers — and when he doesn't see her sitting nearby on a bed just yards away, he tears around the house, continuing his frenzied cries.

Until the woman calls out, "Herman!" and, like a magic salve, the goat suddenly calms down as he trots into the bedroom and leaps into the shopping cart, er, I mean, the bed. (See video below, posted by nadiaviljoen4.)



Via Newsweek