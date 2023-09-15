Andrew Giuliani worries about imagined gender classes in school, rather than his own sick mind (video)

MAGA chump Andrew Giuliani is so caught up in his party's propaganda, he posted a video in which he warned, in all seriousness, of gender lessons taught to young children in school.

"As a father, one of the most important issues to me is how gender is being taught in the classrooms," said the disturbed son of fallen Rudy Giuliani. He then quickly became a gender studies teacher himself: "Are they going to teach it as a construct, or actually what it is: there is male and female." (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

Uh, "as a father," maybe Giuliani should be focusing on real issues that matter, like how he shouldn't be referring to himself as his daughter's "boyfriend," or talking about how he "looked under the hood" to make sure she was a girl, both comments which were made last March.

Andrew Giuliani is worried that someday his daughter's teachers might brainwash her to be trans. pic.twitter.com/Uc0RY4ZfWY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 14, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: lev radin / shutterstock.com