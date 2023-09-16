NASA: no evidence UFOs are aliens

A NASA report [nasa.gov, pdf] concludes that there is no evidence that UFOs are of alien origin. Crap cameras, crap footage, crap speculation, crap journalism. But also…

Of the more than 800 unclassified sightings collected by the Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office and reported at the NASA panel's first public meeting back in May 2023, only "a small handful cannot be immediately identified as known human-made or natural phenomena," according to the report.

Many of the recent sightings can be attributed to weather balloons and airborne clutter. Historically, most UFOs are astronomical objects such as meteors, fireballs and the planet Venus.

Some sightings represent surveillance operations by foreign powers, which is why the U.S. military considers this a national security issue.

The report does offer recommendations to NASA on how to move these investigations forward.

Most of the UAP data considered by the study team comes from U.S. military aircraft. Analysis of this data is "hampered by poor sensor calibration, the lack of multiple measurements, the lack of sensor metadata, and the lack of baseline data." The ideal set of measurements would include optical imaging, infrared imaging, and radar data, but very few reports have all these.