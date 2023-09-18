F-35 jet missing after pilot ejects

An F-35 is reportedly yet to be found after a pilot got in trouble over South Carolina and ejected from the plane. The pilot was hospitalized but not seriously injured. The U.S. Air Force would like everyone to be on the lookout for a crashed $80m multirole fighter jet somewhere, and they don't know where it came down because it was both stealthed and in autopilot at the time, with gas in the tank. It was even conceivably still in the air, NBC News reported Sunday night.

However, he said, searchers were focusing their attention north of the air base around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion based on the jet's last-known position and coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration. Asked whether that meant that officials believed the jet could have crashed, Huggins said he was unable to elaborate, but that more information would be forthcoming. The FAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The circumstances that prompted the pilot to eject from the aircraft were not immediately clear.

Just checking in on elderly relatives in Seymour—smoke me a kipper, I'll be back at Cherry Point for breakfast.

Military experts: does "conceivably still in the air" mean our pilot is going to be doing something different with their career from now on?

Correction: South, not North Carolina.