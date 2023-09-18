Marjorie Taylor Green stands with a skit about abusing teachers and vandalizing classrooms

Taking a break from her nonsensical self-aggrandizement over Kevin McCarthy's desire to remain speaker and allowing Matt Gaetz's cabal of crazies to force him into impeaching Biden over nothing, Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Green took to TwitX to share a very staged seeming video of someone freaking out of a pride flag.

The entire thing is too poorly acted and ridiculous to be believable, but Green loves it anyway. Due to Republicans forcing police officers into schools, ostensibly to stop school shootings, this "mother" is lucky not to be gunned down.

Marjorie is encouraging people to disrupt schools, even in what appears to be an adult education course, because if people get an education they'll vote against her.